Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Iowa Barnstormers rallied to defeat Quad City 59-56 Saturday night.

Iowa trailed 34-25 at the half.

The Steamwheelers took a three-point lead with a minute left, but Daquan Neal scored for Iowa with no time left to lift the Barnstormers to the win.

Iowa is now 9-1. The team is on the road next week at Green Bay.