× Des Moines Police Receive More Reports of Mountain Lion Sighting Overnight

DES MOINES, Iowa — More residents in Des Moines say they have spotted the mountain lion roaming city streets.

Des Moines police say they received three unconfirmed reports of a mountain lion sighting overnight from Friday to Saturday.

The animal was lasted spotted by a doorbell camera near SW 16th and McKinley Avenue Friday morning.

These latest unconfirmed reports place the mountain lion further south.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police first received surveillance video showing a mountain lion outside a home in the area of 31st Street and Interstate 235 Wednesday night.

Someone then spotted the big cat again Thursday morning, just before 5 a.m. at the north end of Water Works Park.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The DNR offers these tips if you encounter a mountain lion.

1. DON’T RUN! Running will stimulate certain animals to chase you (like a dog that wants to bite you, especially if you run ).

2. Stand tall, look big, puff up, and lift your coat over your shoulders.

3. Take control of the situation. Scream loudly, throw objects.

4. Gather children in close and slowly back away keeping your eye on the animal.

5. If attacked, fight back vigorously with sharp objects and poke the eyes of the animal.