Fashion Show Raises Money to Support Local Survivors of Sex Trafficking

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A local organization is using fashion to help fund a safe place in the state for the survivors of sex trafficking.

The second annual House of DSM Fashion Show of Support showed off some trendy outfits and helped raise money for Dorothy’s House, a long-term residential home that provides sex abuse survivors with the tools they need to heal.

The combination of fashion and entertainment weaved a story of sex trafficking right here in Des Moines and what affect it has on its victims.

Dorothy's House said the event sheds light on the issue.

“Tonight is a celebration, but you'll find throughout the evening we'll weave a story that will educate and bring awareness so that people in this community can open their eyes and their hearts to this problem,” said Kellie Markey, founder of Dorothy’s House.

The event more than doubled its attendance from last year. More than 500 people took part. They hope even more people will participate next year.