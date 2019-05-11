Former Hawkeye Football Player James Daniels Graduates from Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Former Hawkeye football player James Daniels walked across the stage this weekend and graduated from the University of Iowa.

Daniels left school after his junior year to pursue the NFL. He is currently an offensive lineman for the Chicago bears.

Daniels is excited to get his degree.

“Yeah, it does mean a lot to me. Not everybody gets to go to college and be able to finish a college degree. There’s a whole bunch of people who are in my position who won’t go back and finish their degree, so it just means a lot that I was able to come back and do it,” said Daniels.

“Really proud of him. When we talked last year about the possibility of him leaving school, we wanted to ensure that he was going to come back and finish his degree, and he kept that promise to his mom and myself, and we’re very proud of him,” said LeShun Daniels, James’ father.