Knoxville Couple Faces Kidnapping Charges After Allegedly Abusing Child

KNOXVILLE, Iowa — A Knoxville couple faces kidnapping charges after allegedly abusing their adopted child.

Forty-nine-year-old Rocky Wooldridge and 43-year-old Jennifer Wooldridge are both charged with first-degree kidnapping.

According to court documents, a Department of Human Services investigation found the child had visable wounds on their body and was living in unsanitary conditions.

Rocky also faces charges of child endangerment causing serious injury and possession of a weapon by a felon. Jennifer faces child abandonment charges.