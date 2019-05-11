Troy Basketball Transfer Commits to Iowa State

Posted 7:52 pm, May 11, 2019, by

AMES, Iowa — The world of college basketball recruiting never stops.

With Talen Horton-Tucker, Cam Lard, and Lindell Wigginton leaving Iowa State early, head coach Steve Prohm dipped into the transfer portal.

Iowa State recieved a commitment from Troy transfer Javan Johnson. Johnson is a 6’7” wing who averaged 10 points and 4 rebounds this past season.

Johnson must sit out next year and will then have two years of eligibility remaining.

The Cyclones have one more scholarship available for next year.

