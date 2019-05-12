19-Year-Old Dies in High-Speed Chase in Warren County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa -- A 19-year-old man lost his life Saturday night in Warren County while trying to elude authorities.

“19 years old and Mother’s Day weekend. This is the second pursuit that we've had in a single vehicle, single occupant that ended up in a fatal crash after a pursuit,” said Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Nathan Ludwig.

Ludwig says 19-year-old Jacob Fejeran, of Chariton, was caught speeding late Saturday night in Warren County. Instead of pulling over, he tried to elude a marked patrol vehicle with flashing lights in the town of New Virginia.

Ludwig says the chase reached speeds of 100 mph. The crash report says Fejeran was heading westbound on Broadway Street in his Chevy pickup when he ran a stop sign on West Street. A block later, officers say the truck vaulted over Border Street and went airborne, hitting a tree in a private yard and killing Fejeran.

“This is that time of year we start to see these pursuits pick up. Motorcycles and cars, if you see police lights, just pull over because it is not worth risking your life or taking your life right here,” said Ludwig.

The crash report says Fejeran was wearing his seat belt. An autopsy is scheduled at the state medical examiner`s office in Ankeny.

So far this year, there have been 96 traffic deaths on Iowa roads. The Iowa Department of Transportation says that is the most at this time of the year since 2016.