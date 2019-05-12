× Duchess Meghan Celebrates Her First Mother’s Day With New Photo of Baby Archie

Though the UK celebrates Mother’s Day in March, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is still an American at heart.

An Instagram account she shares with husband Prince Harry released a sweet new photo of the newborn royal as the US, along with Canada, Australia and several other countries, celebrated Mother’s Day on Sunday.

The duchess, 37, gave birth a week ago to her first child, Archie Harrison Mountbattan-Windsor.

“Paying tribute to all mothers today – past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered,” the caption reads. “We honor and celebrate each and every one of you.”

In the photo, baby Archie appears to be wrapped in a white blanket and held by his mom. The post also included a quote from Nayyirah Waheed’s poem “lands.”

Some people speculated that the photo was a nod to Archie’s late grandmother, Princess Diana, because forget-me-nots, which were Diana’s favorite flowers, are pictured in the background.

Meghan’s bridal bouquet, which was hand-picked by Prince Harry, also included forget-me-nots.