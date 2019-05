Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Washington -- Channel 13 has been following Iowa native McKenna Haase's journey to Tacoma, Washington, to make her first appearance on American Ninja Warrior.

To see Haase tackle the course, you will have to wait until the Tacoma episode airs on NBC sometime in June. But you can also see her compete before then at the Knoxville Raceway this Saturday.

After watching Haase take on the course, we wanted to find out just how tough it is. Channel 13's Maria Lisignoli finds out.