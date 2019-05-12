× Drug Manufacturers Conspire to Fix Prices, Alleges Iowa AG

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller is joining 43 other attorneys general in a lawsuit against some of the nation’s largest drug manufactures.

The lawsuit claims drug manufacturers artificially inflated drug prices for hundreds of pharmaceuticals.

The suit alleges that Teva, Sandoz, Mylan, Pfizer and 16 other manufacturers fixed prices, rigged bids and increased cost by more than 1,000 percent. It names 15 individuals executives responsible for sales, marketing and pricing.

The drugs in question include nearly all types of medication, including treatments of diabetes, cancer and HIV/aids.

“The collusion alleged in this lawsuit has likely caused significant harm to Iowa consumers, businesses, and taxpayers,” Miller said. “The evidence includes emails, text messages, telephone records and the testimony of former industry insiders, and it adds up to a multi-billion-dollar fraud on people with acute and chronic health conditions.”

The lawsuit is filed in the U.S. District Court in Connecticut.