DES MOINES, Iowa -- Authorities have not yet identified a man shot at a Des Moines hotel early Sunday morning.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of shots fired at the Quality Inn at 4995 Merle Hay Road around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Deputies found a 43-year-old man with two gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

Police have not yet identified a suspect. The shooting remains under investigation.