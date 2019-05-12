Mississippi River Drops Below Major Flood Stage Near Quad Cities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Things are starting to dry up in flood-damaged Davenport.

The Mississippi River near the Quad Cities has finally dropped below the major flood stage. Right now, it is just below the 18-foot mark.

If the current prediction holds, the river should be back in its banks before Memorial Day.

A temporary levee along the Mississippi River broke on April 30, flooding parts of downtown Davenport.

The water came rushing in at East River Drive, where the temporary levee gave out to the extreme pressure of the river, which had been at an elevated level for weeks.

Several businesses in the area still remain closed.

Surveillance cameras captured the moment the levee broke.