Murphy’s Law: Cubs on Slippery Slope of Moral High Ground

Posted 11:34 pm, May 12, 2019

In this week's Murphy's Law commentary, the Cubs ban a fan for "ignorant and repulsive behavior", and they may be right. But unless they know more than they're telling us, the Cubs may be wrong. And that's not okay.

