Ankeny Post Office Fined for Alleged Workplace Safety Violations

ANKENY, Iowa — The U.S. Postal Service in Ankeny has been handed a big fine for alleged workplace safety violations.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) inspected the post office following a complaint from the National Association of Letter Carriers.

OSHA found exit routes blocked by hampers, tubs and packages. The inspection report says employees weren’t trained on emergency procedures.

OSHA has proposed a fine of more than $184,000. The U.S. Postal Service can pay it, request a meeting with OSHA or contest the findings.