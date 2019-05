× Des Moines Police Identify Driver Killed in Crash with Dump Truck

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Carlisle man was killed in a head-on crash with a dump truck on the SE side of Des Moines on Monday morning.

Police say 31-year-old Miles Ohnemus crossed the center line in the 3600 block of SE Army Post Road around 7:31am and hit an oncoming dump truck head-on. Ohnemus was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the dump truck suffered minor injuries.