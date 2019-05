× Des Moines Police on Scene of East Side Shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa – Des Moines police are on the scene of a shooting at a home on the city’s east side.

A call came in around 12:25 p.m. about a shooting in the 1400 block of Dean Avenue.

Des Moines police confirm they are investigating a shooting incident but did not release any other details.

This is a developing story.