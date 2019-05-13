Fatal Crash: Witnesses Report ‘Erratic’ Driving Before Car Hit Dump Truck Head-On

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa – One person was killed when a car hit a dump truck head-on Monday morning on Des Moines’ southeast side.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says emergency crews were called to the 3400 block of SE. Army Post Road around 7:30 a.m. on the accident. When first responders arrived, they found the dump truck in flames. Because a diesel tank had punctured on the vehicle firefighters had to use foam to put out the flames instead of water.

Police say a passenger car was traveling eastbound and crossed the center line, striking the dump truck head-on. The driver of the car, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

“We’ve got some witnesses at this time that said there was a pattern of erratic driving. We haven’t really confirmed that we really don’t know what was behind that, but we’re gonna figure that out as the investigation goes along,” said Sgt. Parizek of the car involved.

The driver of the dump truck was out of the cab and walking around when emergency crews arrived on the scene. He suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Police are expecting SE. Army Post Road to be closed in both directions for another few hours as the accident scene is investigated and then cleared.