DES MOINES, Iowa – Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal crash involving a car and a dump truck on Des Moines’ southeast side.

The accident happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of E. Army Post Road. Des Moines police say a car hit a dump truck head-on.

Police say one person has died in the accident.

Army Post Road is completely blocked off in the area.

This is a developing story.