Hearing to Determine if Murder Suspect's Competency Has Been Restored

DES MOINES, Iowa – A hearing to determine whether a Des Moines man accused of killing his cousin is fit to stand trial is scheduled for Monday morning.

Thirty-year-old Sean Foster is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 50-year-old Albert Barron III.

Back in December, police found Barron’s body on a southside property the cousins shared. They say he had been dead for several days and there were signs of a violent struggle.

Foster was found incompetent to stand trial back in February because of his mental health problems. The issues prevent him from understanding the charges against him and assisting with his own defense.

The hearing is scheduled for 8:15 a.m. at the Polk County Courthouse to determine whether Foster’s competency has been restored.