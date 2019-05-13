× History-Making Iowan Now Faces Challenge From Another Woman Seeking History

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two Iowa women who formerly served together in the state legislature could face off next year in a race for Congress that could get national attention. State Representative Abby Hinson, a Marion Republican, will officially announce her campaign for Iowa’s First Congressional District Tuesday. Hinson, a former television anchor, is currently serving her second term in the Iowa House.

Hinson would face U.S. Representative Abby Finkenauer, a Dubuque Democrat. In 2018, Finkenauer–who along with Third District Congresswoman Cindy Axne, a West Des Moines Democrat–became the first two women in state history to get elected to the U.S. House. Finkenauer previously served as a state representative.

Hinson, if she beat Finkenauer next year, could become the first female Republican in the state to get elected to the U.S. House. Joni Ernst, a Red Oak Republican, became the first woman to get elected to the U.S. Senate in 2014.

Hinson, though, would first have to win the Republican primary in June, 2020. No other Republican has announced a campaign yet.

Iowa’s First District leans Democratic with nearly 23,000 more registered Democrats than Republicans.