Hotel Shooting Victim ‘Stable,’ Description of Suspects Released

Posted 10:49 am, May 13, 2019, by

(WHO-HD)

DES MOINES, Iowa – The victim of a weekend shooting at a hotel is in stable condition according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Heath Osberg says 43-year-old Rafael Chavez Ramirez was shot in the hand and the torso early Sunday morning at the Quality Inn at 4995 Merle Hay Road. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators are now looking for two suspects in connection with the shooting. They say the two were driving a black truck.

One suspect is described as a Hispanic male wearing a white shirt with a tattoo in the middle of his neck and a pierced chin. The other suspect is described as a Hispanic male wearing a blue shirt with a tattoo of “LA” on the side of the neck.

If you have any information on the shooting, you’re asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 515-286-3333.

Google Map for coordinates 41.650947 by -93.696281.

