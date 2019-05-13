× Police: Body Found in Raccoon River is Missing Des Moines Man

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have released the identity of a body found in the Raccoon River Saturday afternoon.

Emergency personnel members were called to an area of the river south of SW 14th Street and W. MLK Parkway about the body just before 4:00 p.m.

When officers arrived they found an obviously deceased male in the river and the Des Moines Fire Department water rescue team recovered the body.

The body has been confirmed to be that of 24-year-old Collin Fleming by the Polk County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Fleming had last been seen on April 16th and was reported missing on April 23rd.

There were no obvious signs of trauma to the body. The cause of Fleming’s death is being investigated.