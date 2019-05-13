Shots Fired Lead to Discovery of Narcotics at Des Moines Apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Shots fired near an apartment building in Des Moines led to the arrest of several men and the discovery of drugs.

Police were called to 2400 block of Hickman Road just before 10 a.m. Monday on reports of a man shooting a gun into the air. When they arrived, they found shell casings and evidence of gunfire in the parking lot.

When officers went to the apartment to speak with the suspected shooter, several men barricaded themselves behind their apartment door. Officers broke the door down and took everyone into custody. A lot of narcotics were found in the apartment.

“Just another issue where gunfire and drugs, they go hand-in-hand, and this is an apartment complex with children, and if we catch you we're not going to tolerate it, we're just going to throw you in jail,” said Parizek.

The men arrested have been charged with interference with official acts. Police said additional charges are pending.