× Stolen Trailer Leads to Police Chase and Suspect in Custody

DES MOINES, Iowa — A suspect is in custody after allegedly stealing a trailer and leading police on a chase.

Police ended up chasing a vehicle after it was spotted pulling a stolen trailer. The driver refused to stop and the trailer eventually fell off.

The trailer belongs to Tanya Ogden, the owner of Dance FX. Her studio uses it to bring costumes and props to dance competitions. The biggest competiton of the season is coming up in a few weeks, and now she is left scrambling.

“It was broad daylight, this man decides to just — he didn’t even get the lock off — he just drug it out of the parking lot and takes off with it,” said Ogden. “The wiring, the lettering, everything, I mean, he was working fast to make it unidentifiable. The locks aren’t even pried open yet. He didn’t even open the trailer yet. He doesn’t even know what’s in it.”

After a foot chase, the suspect was taken into custody near Lincoln High School.

His name and the charges he faces have not been released.