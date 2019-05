Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES -- The No. 10 Ankeny boys enjoyed a strong first half on Tuesday, scoring twice in the first 40 minutes en route to a 3-2 win at Hoover.

The No. 16 Huskies scored two of the three second-half goals, but couldn't overcome the deficit in the loss.

The Hawks improve to 10-5. Hoover drops to 9-6.