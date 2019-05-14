Big Day for Announcements: Farmer, Two Lawyers and Former TV Anchor All Want New Jobs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Tuesday brought a series of announcements from three Iowans and a Montanan who will travel throughout Iowa over the next year looking for new jobs.

--Steve Bullock is term limited in Montana where he isn't allowed to run for a third term as governor. Bullock announced that he will join 21 other Democrats nationally and run for president. Bullock makes his first trip to Iowa as a presidential candidate Thursday. He will start in Des Moines, his first stop in a three-day, eight-stop campaign swing.

--Ashley Hinson is a two-term Republican state representative from Marion. She became the first Republican to announce a campaign for Iowa's First Congressional District, a seat held by Abby Finkenauer, a Democrat from Dubuque.

--Rita Hart, a former state senator and 2018 lieutenant governor candidate from Wheatland, announced that she is running in Iowa's Second Congressional District. She is the first Democrat to announce a run to replace Dave Loebsack, who is retiring after holding that seat since 2007.

--Kimberly Graham, a political newcomer and Indianola attorney, announced that she is running as a Democrat for the U.S. Senate next year. Graham is the first of what is expected to be at least three Democrats to take on Senator Joni Ernst, a Red Oak Republican, in 2020.