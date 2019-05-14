Colfax Sheep and Goat Auction, May 11

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- The Colfax sheep and goat auction on Saturday saw a sale of 675 head of sheep.

Feeder lambs fetched the days high average price of $1.88 per pound, while fed lambs averaged $1.67 per pound.

Sheep weight class to average price per pound:

40-50- $2.19

50-60- $2.00

60-70- $1.85

70-80- $1.7250

80-90- $1.73

90-100- $1.81

100-110- $1.78

120-130- $1.72

130-140- $1.52

There were 145 head of goats at the auction, which saw a high average price ranging from $132.50 to $320 per head.

Goat weight class to average price per head:

30-45- $132.50

45-60- $170

60-75- $175

75-90- $160

90-105- $240

105-120- $190

120-140- $220

140-160- $240

160-200- $320