Colfax Sheep and Goat Auction, May 11

IOWA -- The Colfax sheep and goat auction on Saturday saw a sale of 675 head of sheep.
Feeder lambs fetched the days high average price of $1.88 per pound, while fed lambs averaged $1.67 per pound.
Sheep weight class to average price per pound:
40-50- $2.19
50-60- $2.00
60-70- $1.85
70-80- $1.7250
80-90- $1.73
90-100- $1.81
100-110- $1.78
120-130- $1.72
130-140- $1.52
There were 145 head of goats at the auction, which saw a high average price ranging from $132.50 to $320 per head.
Goat weight class to average price per head:
30-45- $132.50
45-60- $170
60-75- $175
75-90- $160
90-105- $240
105-120- $190
120-140- $220
140-160- $240
160-200- $320