DES MOINES, Iowa -- The City of Des Moines is doing away with the experimental bike lanes in the East Village.

The decision comes after businesses and neighbors in the area complained.

City leaders installed the lanes last year but left it up to the community to decide whether or not it wanted to keep them.

Crews are currently working on redesigning the road. Portions of East Grand will be closed throughout the week, as crews work on the road.