DMACC Automotive Technology Program Growing with Latest Expansion

ANKENY, Iowa – Des Moines Area Community College breaks ground on renovating its Automotive Technology Center Tuesday.

The $10 million project is being funded through various donors and the DMACC building construction fund.

DMACC President Rob Denson said the renovation is knocking down a wall and expanding the building by 20,000 square feet in the front of Building 13 on the Ankeny campus.

“This is going to revolutionize the look of this building, so when a kid walks in, of any age, they are going to say ‘wow this is where I want to go and this is my next step to a great career,’” Denson said.

The project will add more vehicle bays for students, a showroom, and air conditioning.

The expansion will allow more students to enroll in the popular program. There are six different areas students learn at the center including automotive mechanics technology, automotive collision technology, and diesel technology.

“I say you can watch a lot of things on video, you can read it in a book, but until you tug on that wrench and see how something comes apart and then try to put it back together and not have pieces left over. It’s gotta be hands-on,” Denson said.

In addition to college students, high school students use the space as well.

Denson said construction will not interrupt classes. The project is estimated to be completed in the fall of 2020.