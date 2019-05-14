× Iowa State Renames Awards to Honor Two Legendary Athletes

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State University is renaming its awards for the top male and female athletes of the year for two legendary Cyclones.

The school announced Tuesday that the Male Athlete of the Year Award will carry the name of Gary Thompson.

The “Roland Rocket” was a two-time All-American basketball player for ISU.

The Female Athlete of the Year Award will be renamed for former ISU golfer, Celia Barquin Arozamena.

She was a three-time All-Big 12 golfer. She was killed in an attack on an Ames golf course last year.