Osceola Couple Changes Pleas to Guilty in Child Neglect, Endangerment Case

CLARKE COUNTY, Iowa — An Osceola couple accused abusing their two adopted children from Ghana have pleaded guilty in the case.

Kenny and Kelly Fry were charged with neglect or abandonment of a dependent person, child endangerment-bodily injury, and child endangerment in June of 2018.

They each entered guilty pleas to two counts of child endangerment, aggravated misdemeanors, last week but amended pleas were filed Monday.

The investigation began in January of 2018 after the children went to a neighbor’s house and cried to be let inside.

Criminal complaints in the case say the Frys forced the children, who were eight and nine years old at the time, to go to the bathroom in buckets instead of toilets, made them sleep on plastic mats, and fed them only oatmeal for all three meals.

A physical examination done at Blank Children’s Hospital determined the children were malnourished and their growth had likely been stunted by nutritional neglect. They were removed from the home and placed with relatives.

A hearing in the case is scheduled for May 23rd. The Frys face up to two years in prison and fines.