Ottumwa Man Reported Missing is Found Safe

Posted 9:07 am, May 14, 2019, by , Updated at 10:08AM, May 14, 2019

Audie Lee Templeton (WHO-HD)

UPDATE: Ottumwa Police say Audie Templeton has been found and is safe.

ORIGINAL POST:

OTTUMWA, Iowa – The Ottumwa Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing person with an intellectual disability.

Police say 34-year-old Audie Lee Templeton left his home at 218 N. Van Buren sometime Monday night.

He is a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 180 pounds and has green eyes and brown hair. Police say Templeton was wearing a heavy brown coat, shoes, pants, and glasses.

Templeton is known to walk on and around railroad tracks.

If you have any information about Templeton’s location you’re asked to contact the Ottumwa Police Department at 641-683-0661 or the closest local law enforcement agency.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.