Ottumwa Man Reported Missing is Found Safe

UPDATE: Ottumwa Police say Audie Templeton has been found and is safe.

ORIGINAL POST:

OTTUMWA, Iowa – The Ottumwa Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing person with an intellectual disability.

Police say 34-year-old Audie Lee Templeton left his home at 218 N. Van Buren sometime Monday night.

He is a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 180 pounds and has green eyes and brown hair. Police say Templeton was wearing a heavy brown coat, shoes, pants, and glasses.

Templeton is known to walk on and around railroad tracks.

If you have any information about Templeton’s location you’re asked to contact the Ottumwa Police Department at 641-683-0661 or the closest local law enforcement agency.