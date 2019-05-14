× Police Seek Help to Locate Person of Interest in Shooting, Home Invasion Robbery

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police in Des Moines are asking for the public’s help to locate a person of interest in a shooting that happened during a home invasion earlier this month.

Investigators are seeking 28-year-old Cameron Marchant, of Des Moines. A Facebook post from the Des Moines Police Department’s account says Marchant has been identified as a person of interest in a shooting incident that happened May 2nd.

Sgt. Paul Parizek says Marchant is being sought in connection with a home invasion robbery that happened in the 800 block of Madison Avenue.

Marchant also has arrest warrants on unrelated charges for Polk and Warren counties.

If you have information about Marchant’s location contact police at 515-283-4811 or CrimeStoppers of Central Iowa at http://www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com.