WATCH: Tornado-Damaged Dome Lifted Off Marshall County Courthouse

Posted 11:24 am, May 14, 2019, by , Updated at 11:27AM, May 14, 2019

Marshall County Courthouse dome removed for repairs. (WHO-HD)

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa – Construction crews removed the dome on the Marshall County Courthouse Monday.

The courthouse, which was built in 1886, was damaged in a tornado last summer when a tornado struck Marshalltown. The spire on top of the dome was ripped off by the July 19th, 2019 twister.

The county is in the midst of repairing the courthouse and part of the project had crews lift off what was left of the dome in order to repair it.

Central Millwright Service, Ciro Dilorio Masonry & Landscaping, Shetler Construction, and Choice Construction all took part in the project.

Nick McLaughlin of Central Millwright Services took a video from inside while the dome was being lifted off the courthouse. Watch below:

 

