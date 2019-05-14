× Wells Fargo Donation Helps Build Homes for Central Iowa Families

DES MOINES, Iowa — A donation from Wells Fargo will help five central Iowa families get a place to call home.

Wells Fargo donated $100,000 to Habitat for Humanity, and the money will be used to build those families homes in the Birdland area of Des Moines.

Construction on the first home got underway Tuesday, and 100 Wells Fargo employees were on hand to help. Team members say getting their hands dirty is what motivates them to give back.

“When you’re out here and you’re actually working and you’re learning how to build a wall and figuring out what this wall is going to mean to somebody one of these days and how it becomes a part of somebody’s home, it’s way different than writing a check, and I think that’s what our team members love the most,” said Jodi Kness, Wells Fargo’s senior vice president.

This will be the 100th Habitat home Wells Fargo has built in the metro.