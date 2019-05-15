ACLU, Planned Parenthood Suing State of Iowa Over Sex Education Funding Bill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The ACLU of Iowa and Planned Parenthood of the Heartland are taking the State of Iowa to court yet again to challenge another piece of legislation that targeted the healthcare provider's funding.

Legislation signed into law by Governor Reynolds bars any group that provides legal abortions from receiving grants to provide sex education classes. Planned Parenthood has taught sex education courses, using a state approved curriculum, for decades. The ACLU says the legislation was tailored to target Planned Parenthood specifically and they say that is illegal.

In a lawsuit filed on Wednesday in Polk County, the ACLU asks that a judge block the new restrictions from taking place immediately.

Governor Reynolds' office responded to the lawsuit with this statement:

"Governor Reynolds is 100% pro life and believes taxpayer dollars shouldn't fund an organization that provides abortion."

-Pat Garrett, Spokesman for the Governor's Office

Planned Parenthood and the ACLU have been frequent opponents of the state under the Branstad and Reynolds administrations. Most recently a judge threw out the state's "Fetal Heartbeat Bill" after it was challenged in court.