Bagley Mother Found Guilty After Toddler Drowns in Bathtub

GUTHRIE COUNTY, Iowa -- A Bagley woman who admitted to investigators that she was smoking meth while her son sat in a bathtub of running water will spend up to 15 years in prison.

Court records show 24-year-old Seaira Briceno entered guilty pleas to charges of Child Endangerment and Involuntary Manslaughter for the death of her 11-month-old son in August 2018. Briceno told police she left her son in a tub of running water while she smoked meth. She found her son unresponsive in an overflowing tub. Police say it would've taken 20 minutes for the tub to overflow.

Briceno's was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison. She is also serving time for Child Endangerment and OWI charges filed for an arrest before her son's death last year.