C-SPAN Bus Makes Urbandale Stop; Student Documentary Filmmakers Honored

URBANDALE, Iowa — Three Urbandale High School students were honored by C-SPAN Wednesday after winning thousands of dollars in grant money in a documentary contest.

We first covered Jacob Sammon, Matthew Moran, and Riley Vander Hart’s win back in March. They were three of the 340 students who received awards.

Their film about what it means to be an American was one of the 150 films to win an award.

Wednesday the C-SPAN bus tour stopped by Urbandale High School. The tour teaches students about C-SPAN’s 40-year history through interactive kiosks and demonstrations.

Sammon says the event was a way to give back to all the students who helped them with the project.

“We are here because of the rest of them. We are here because of all of our friends and our families and the students who inspired us. And so it’s only fair, and it’s important that they get to have those same messages as us,” said Sammon.

There were more than 6,000 people who entered the competition. The three winners received $3,000 to be split between them.

More than the money, the students say they made lasting connections with politicians like Sen. Chuck Grassley and first amendment activists like Mary Beth Tinker.