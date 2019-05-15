Cyclones 2019 Tour Fans Give Advice- Ask Questions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT DODGE, Iowa- Cyclone fans came out by the hundreds on Wednesday to the Toyota dealership here. There were no Cyclone athletes, but rather the annual Cyclone Coaches Tour for 2019. Coaches chatted with fans, posed for pictures, and signed autographs.

“This is going to do our fourth year doing this it’s been obviously it’s been great for us to give back to our fans,” said Iowa State Football Coach Matt Campbell.

“Besides being the wrestling coach at Iowa State I’m a huge Cyclone fan,” said Head Wrestling Coach, Kevin Dresser. “I can honestly say that I got a watch every one of these teams compete.”

The fans got a chance to purchase Cyclone shirts and other gear to support the team. They also got to ask the coaches questions. One fan wanted to know why the Jack Trice Statue was being moved from the stadium. Athletic Director Jamie Pollard said the move came about due to pending construction on the north end of the stadium, and a student committee voted to move the statue back to campus, where it once was located.

“My understanding is the rationale for is a for it that sends a message that Jack Trice is more than just athletics it’s about the entire Iowa State Campus, said Pollard.

“What we’ll most likely do,is we get into the design of the re-entry to the stadium, is to figure out how we can help compliment that, and tell the story.”

"I got a ton of offense advice yesterday free-throw shooting advice yesterday in Sioux City, and one of the guys gave me a lot of advice on that," said Men's Basketball Coach Steve Prohm.

The tour made a stop Wednesday also at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake. It will resume next Monday with a stop in Knoxville, and in Marshalltown on Tuesday, as well as other eastern Iowa stops.

You can find the complete list of stops on the Cyclone 2019 Tour here.