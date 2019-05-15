× Des Moines Police Investigating More Reports of Mountain Lion Sightings

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police in Des Moines continue to investigate reports of mountain lion sightings within the city.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says two sightings were reported to police Wednesday morning. The first one was around 8:00 a.m. in the area of 40th and Kingman. A woman told police she “saw a tan animal running away from her house.”

Another call came in shortly after that about someone at SE 30th and MLK saying they saw “a tan animal out in a field.”

Police are taking the reports very seriously but say they haven’t found any evidence to confirm the mountain lion is still in Des Moines.

The first confirmed sighting of the mountain lion was last Wednesday night when the animal was seen on video from a home security system in the area of 31st Street and I-235. It was also seen on video from a doorbell camera at a home near SW 16th and McKinley on Saturday.

Mountain lions are native to Iowa but were eradicated in the 1880s because of the threat they posed to livestock. They can travel long distances and prefer to do so at night when they are less likely to be seen.

The DNR says it is monitoring the situation but will not eliminate the big cat unless a dangerous situation arises.

