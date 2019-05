× Des Moines Work Release Escapee Sought by Department of Corrections

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Corrections says a work release inmate at the Des Moines Residential Facility left without permission Tuesday night.

Twenty-seven-year-old Dustyn Thomas was serving time for a first-degree robbery conviction.

He is 6’0″ and weighs 171 pounds. He was transferred to work release on April 23rd.

If you have information on Thomas’ location contact local law enforcement immediately.