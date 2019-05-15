Edible Herbs Pop Up In Iowa City Planters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Edible herbs are popping up in planters around Iowa City, Iowa, as a new way to interact and utilize the environment in public spaces.

The planters are specifically packed with a wide variety of plants that can be used for tea-making. Some of the planters even feature actual tea-pots to promote the idea.

Some of the edible plants include lemongrass, rosemary, lavender, passionflower, French thyme, black-eyed Susan, and St. John's wort.

This is the second year the Parks and Recreation Department has put on the program.

