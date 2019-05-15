Drinkable Water Could Be A Year Away For Bagley Residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAGLEY, Iowa-- The water is running in the small town of Bagley but what's coming out of the taps isn't safe to drink

The water advisory was issued back in March. The city says there is a solution to the problem but its more than a year away.

“We've known for a while with that something is wrong," resident Chantell Shores-Irvin said.

The town has been without drinkable tap water for more than two months.

“I Don't touch the water I don't give it to my dogs I don't even put it in my fish tank, it'll kill the fish," Shores-Irvin said.

“If I am out of water, I have to drive to the next town to buy water and stuff," resident Dyan Chinberg said.

Chinberg can make that drive but others are not.

“Her husband works all day, so she doesn't have a vehicle, so she is stuck there," Chinberg said.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources found high levels of manganese in the city's drinking water. Residents are warned not to drink the water, but folks say the city isn't doing much to help.

“I just feel like nothing is getting done fast enough," Shores-Irvin said.

A potential solution is a year away. Bagley City Council member Nick Lestina plans to hook into working with the Xenia Rural Water District. However, the earliest a public vote can happen is August.

“It should be way faster. This is a health hazard. Babies live here and they can’t drink it," Shores-Irvin said.

After the vote, Xenia Rural Water CEO and General Manager Gary Benjamin says, hooking up will include lying about 4.5 miles of fresh water main pipe. Until then, folks say they'll keep asking for help.

“If there is anyone who wants to donate water to us, bottled water or anything, you are welcome 501 Main Street Bagley, Iowa" Chinberg said.

Manganese is a metal and can’t be boiled out of water. Bagley Mayor, Emily Chapman declined an on-camera interview.

Xenia Rural Water says at the latest the project will be complete is by spring 2020 but even after that the water main will have to be flushed.