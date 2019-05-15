Kidnapping, Robbery Charges for Teen in West Des Moines Drug Deal Gone Wrong

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines 18-year-old is charged with kidnapping and robbery after police say he and four others robbed a 15-year-old during a drug deal at Raccoon River Park.

Eighteen-year-old John Templeton IV is being held in the Polk County Jail on two counts each of first-degree kidnapping and first-degree robbery.

Online court records show the charges stem from an incident on May 11th at Raccoon River Park in West Des Moines. The criminal complaint says the victim in the case, a 15-year-old male, was meeting Templeton to buy marijuana. He was told to get into Templeton’s SUV to conduct the transaction and a short time later Templeton and the other four people inside began beating him.

The complaint claims the victim was robbed of his cell phone, money, wallet, keys, and shoes.

Templeton drove the SUV out of the park and to the Deer Ridge Apartment Complex at 6009 Creston Ave. in Des Moines, against the victim’s will. That’s where the victim was told to get out of the SUV and started running.

The complaint says during the robbery a gun was passed around and pointed at the victim.

The victim was able to identify Templeton in a line-up.

Sgt. Jake Rolph with the West Des Moines Police Department says this is an active investigation and they are working to identify the other people in the car with Templeton at the time of the incident. He says a mix of adults and juveniles were involved.

Police have the vehicle Templeton was driving and are executing several search warrants in the case.

Sgt. Rolph could not comment on whether a gun had been recovered.

Templeton was arrested Tuesday night. He is being held on a bond of $2 million.