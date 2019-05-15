× VA2K Walk and Roll Helps Support Homeless Veterans

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines VA is trying to promote health and wellness and raise support for homeless veterans.

They joined VAs across the country Wednesday in the 9th Annual VA2K. It’s a 1.2-mile walk and roll for veterans, families, and community members.

They also raised donations of food, cleaning supplies, and clothes for the Des Moines Homeless Veterans Program.

Organizers say it’s just one way to promote wellness for veterans.

“We try to do a lot of things here at the VA to really promote wellness in all areas of life. Physical, mental health, spiritual, psychological, and really look at the whole person,” said Joni Osmundson, recreation therapist.

Participants made two laps around the VA campus, some who couldn’t walk were able to use special bikes to participate. They also offered yoga, tai-chi, and cooking classes.