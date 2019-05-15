Wet Weather Hinders Planting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fewer than two full days of fieldwork last week limited planting according to the Iowa Crop Progress report.

Statewide, 48 percent of the corn crop is planted. Four days behind last year and over a week behind the five-year average and five percent of the crop has emerged. This is the fifth time in 40 years that less than half the expected corn crop was planted by May 12.

Thirteen percent of the expected soybean crop is planted, six days behind last year and the average with just one percent emerged.

State Climatologist Justin Glisan says temperatures the last two weeks have been way below average from six to eight degrees in parts of the state. And when it comes to field conditions, it has been 27 weeks since the last abnormal dry condition, leading to surplus water in the soil.

Glisan says, "Third wettest fall, third wettest winter, so our subsoil moisture is adequate to surplus. So that really delayed getting farmers out in the field and then that delays, of course, getting planted. And then we've had periods of wetness over parts of the state that haven't allowed any drying."