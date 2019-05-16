× 13-Year-Old Arrested After Fort Dodge Shooting

FORT DODGE, Iowa – A 13-year-old was arrested in Fort Dodge Thursday after an early morning shooting.

According to the Fort Dodge Police Department, a report about shots fired came in around 1:55 a.m. Police responded to the area of 10th Ave. SW and 14th St SW and learned a group of individuals had been gathered in the area. At some point, one of them left and returned to the area with a gun and fired at least two shots at the group.

Police do not believe anyone was injured but they are still trying to locate some of the people who were there at the time of the shooting.

One of the bullets passed through a nearby home and officers were able to retrieve it.

A gun was recovered at another residence and police say a 13-year-old male was arrested based on their investigation.

The teen has been transported to Central Iowa Detention in Eldora. His name is not being released.

He is facing charges of going armed with intent, carrying weapons, and reckless use of a firearm.