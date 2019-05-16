× $2 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Urbandale

URBANDALE, Iowa – The Iowa Lottery says someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Urbandale is $2 million richer.

The ticket matched the first five numbers of Wednesday night’s drawing but missed the Powerball. The purchaser had added the PowerPlay option which doubled the $1 million prize.

The lottery says the ticket was bought at the Kum & Go at 4585 156th St. in Urbandale.

Wednesday’s winning numbers were: 7-17-33-61-68 and Powerball 4. The Power Play number was 2.