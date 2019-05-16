Horizontal Line Of Storms Formed Near I-80 Causing Major Delays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa-- Thursday night there were widespread reports of hail. Some viewers reported seeing roughly dime- shaped hail rain down in parts of the Metro. Des Moines Police are reporting traffic light outages across the area. Water was pooling near Ingersol and MLK Parkway, and police report heavy street flooding along Merle Hay Road. Homeowners are also in the dark, at one point Mid-American Energy reported more that 10,000 outages. That includes at the Kenny Chesney concert at Wells Fargo Arena. The concert was delayed for about a half hour.