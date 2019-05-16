Hot Temps, Fast Times at State Track Meet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On a May day with a record high temperature in Des Moines (91), the Iowa High School State Track Meet for girls and boys saw some new records.

2019 IOWA COED STATE HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD MEET

Thursday, May 16

Drake Stadium, Des Moines, Iowa

Temperature reached high of 93 degrees at 3 pm with winds from west-southwest at 8 mph. This marked the warmest opening session ever since the Boys & Girls State Track meet became a coed event in 2005.

Team Scoring completed for the day for Class 2A & Class 3A

Girls Class 2A Scoring (Thru 5 events)

Aplington-Parkersburg 13 Western Christian 12 Mid-Prairie, Wellman 10 South Hardin 10 Kingsley Person-WC 9

Panorama 9

Williamsburg 8

ACGC 8

Tipton 8

Cascade 7

Class 3A Team Scoring (Thru 5 events)

Iowa Falls-Alden 18 Assumption/Davenport 14 Glenwood 12 Mt. Vernon 10 Pella 9 Anamosa 8

Sioux City Heelan 8

Central DeWitt 8

Solon 7

Vinton-Shellsburg 7

Boys Class 2A Scoring (Thru 5 events)

Bellevue 11

Madrid 11

Underwood 11

New Hampton 10

South Hamilton 10

Dike-New Hartford 10

Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 10

Mediapolis 10

Beckman/Dyersville 8

Treynor 8

Greene County 8

Waukon 8

Boys Class 3A Scoring (Thru 5 events)

Mt. Pleasant 20 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 20 Pella 16 Harlan 12 Mt. Vernon 11

Atlantic 11

Humboldt 10

Algona 10

Fairfield 10

GIRLS RECORDS

Class 2A 4x800 — Western Christian, 9:24.76. Old record 9:25.23, Monticello, 2016.

REPEATING

—Emma Lucas of Bedford won the Class 1A 3000 for the second straight year.

GIRLS NOTES

FABULOUS FROSH — Freshman Ashlyn Keeney of Iowa City Liberty dazzled fans at the Drake Relays last month by winning the 3000. Now she's done the same thing at the state meet. Keeney ran away from the field over the final 800 meters to win the Class 4A race in 10:24.19. Kenney settled into third place early in the race, then moved up to second before leaving the rest behind with a strong kick. She becomes the first state track champion at Liberty, which has been open for two years.

A CHAMPIONSHIP DEBUT — Macy Daufeldt's first appearance at the state track meet will be something remember. The West Liberty athlete not only qualified for state as a freshman, she won a championship. Daufeldt went 17-7 3/4, a personal best, to win the Class 2A long jump, just the second field event title for a West Liberty athlete. Chris Mills won the Class 2A shot put in 1981. Daufeldt already has committed to Drake to play volleyball.

IT'S A MIRACLE— This has been a season of first for Keokuk sophomore Miracle Ailes. Last month, Ailes became the first Keokuk athlete to win a Drake Relays championship when she claimed the title in the high jump. Today, she became the first from her school to win a state track championship. Ailes cleared 5-7 to win the Class 3A high jump.

EMMA EARNS ANOTHER — Bedford's Emma Lucas won the Class 1A 3000 as an underdog last year, when she upset two-time defending champion Janette Schraft. This time, she won it as the favorite. Lucas fell behind Central City's Emily Staal midway through the race, but regained the lead on the next-to-last lap and pulled away with a strong kick to finish in 10:20.66. Staal was second in 10:31.90. Lucas also was the 1A cross country champion last fall.

A KEE VICTORY IN THE 4x800 — Kee High of Lansing has its first state championship in a running event. The Hawks came up with four solid carries and won the Class 1A 4x800 in 10:00.66. Kee's only other state title in track came last year, when Kendra Cooper won the 1A discus.

BOYS RECORDS

—Class 2A 3200 -- Reece Smith, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura, 9:11.33. Old record 9:17.69, Michael Melchert, Monticello, 2014.

BOYS NOTES

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN—Ankeny's Tim Sindt raced to a wide lead early and dared anyone to catch him in the Class 4A 3200. No one could. Sindt won the race at the Drake Relays last month and then did it again today, finishing in 9:28.90 to claim the title. The Ankeny senior adds that championship to the state cross country titles he has won the last two years. Dylan Dolezal or Linn-Mar was second in 9:35.33.

GIRLS RECORDS

Class 2A 4x800 -- Western Christian, 9:24.76. Old record 9:25.23, Monticello, 2016.

REPEATING

— Marie Hostetler of Mid-Prairie won the Class 2A 3000 for the second straight year.

—Brylie Zeisneiss of South Hardin won the Class 2A shot put for the second straight year.

—Iowa Falls-Alden won the Class 3A 4x800 for the second straight year.

—Carly King of Davenport Assumption won the Class 3A 400 for the second straight year.

NOTES

A REPEAT FOR MARIE — On a warm day, junior Marie Hostetler of Mid-Prairie set out to run just fast enough to repeat her title in the Class 2A 3000. She did just that -- and still won handily. Hostetler lapped several runners to win in 10:12.89, her third state championship overall and ninth state meet medal in as many races. Kate Crawford of Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center was the runner-up for the second straight year, finishing in 10:37.51. Crawford stayed with Hostetler for a couple of laps but could not maintain the pace set by the Mid-Prairie ace.

NEW CLASS, NO PROBLEM — Janette Schraft moved up two classes in competition and still won another title in the 3000. Now running for Glenwood, Schraft won the Class 3A race in 10:35.49. Schraft won seven Class 1A state championships at East Mills, including titles in the 3000 in 2016 and 2017. Schraft also was the 3A cross country champion last fall. Grace Juhl of Iowa Falls-Alden finished second in today's race in 10:39.50.

TERRIFIC TRIPLETS — No one caught Grace Juhl the next time she ran. Juhl joined her sisters Maddy and Lauren -- the three are triplets -- and Ellie Meyer to carry Iowa Falls-Alden to its second straight title in the Class 3A 4x800. Grace was given a big lead on the anchor leg and brought the Cadets home in 9:28.53. That same foursome won last year's race.

THE WOLFPACK WIN AGAIN — Western Christian put together a record=breaking performance in the Class 2A 4x800 to claim its 19th state championship in a relay. With junior Olivia Granstra anchoring, the Wolfpack won in 9:24.76 to easily outdistance the field. It's the second title for Western in the 4x800, the first coming in 2011.

TURNING THE TABLES — South Hardin's Brylie Zeisneiss turned the tables on Tipton's Jamie Kofron in their continuing competition in the throws. Zeisneiss won the Class @a championship for the second straight year with a throw of 46-5. That comes after Kofron beat Zeisneiss to win the high school title at the Drake Relays last month. They'll meet again in the discus on Friday. Kofron is the defending champion in that event.

LONG LIVE THE KING — Davenport Assumption's Carly King is tough to beat in the 400 on the Blue Oval. King won the Class 3A championship for the second straight year, finishing in 56.36 for her 13th state meet medal in as many races. It comes less than a month after she won the inaugural high school 400 at the Drake Relays. King also has qualified for the finals of the 100 and 200 and runs on the sprint medley relay team that's favored to win.

Sophia Jungling of Aplington-Parkersburg won the Class 2A race in 56.96, the school's first title in an individual running event since Rachel Vanderholt won the 2A 100 hurdles in 2007.

BOYS

SMITH GOES FOR GOLD — After three top three finishes in the Class 2A 3200, Reece Smith of Garner-Hayfield/Ventura got the gold on his last try. Smith ran away from the field in the last two laps to win in 9:11.33, which ranks 20th on the state's all-time list. Treynor's Jerry Jorgensen ran on Smith's shoulder for much of the race, but could not match the champion's kick. Smith covered the final 800 meters in 2:09.00. Jorgensen finished second in 9:35.10. Smith and Jorgensen finished 2-3 in last year's race.

BIG FINISH FOR ENGEN — Algona's Trey Engen swept past the leader in the third turn of the final lap and sprinted to the finish to win the Class 3A 3200. He finished in 9:34.96 to become the 13th state champion in a running event for Algona but the first int he 3200. Mount Pleasant's Cody Mertens also finished strong to take second in 9:44.07.

DIKE-NEW HARTFORD JUMPER DOES IT AGAIN — Dike-New Hartford's Parker Kiewiet is closing out his high school career in style. One month after winning the long jump at the Drake Relays, Kiewiet went 22-10 3/4 to claim the Class 2A state championship. Competing against athletes in all classes, Kiewiet won at Drake with a jump of 22-8.

HURRYIN' HAWKS — Four runners who helped South Hamilton finish third at the boys state basketball tournament carried the Hawks to the title in the Class 3A 4x800. Quinton Grove outdueled Underwood's Brayden Wollen over the final 200 meters to get South Hamilton the victory in 8:01.23 Logan Peters led off with a swift 1:57 carry and was followed by Conner Hill and Cole Berg before Grove finished it off. It's the second state relay championship for the school, which won the 1600 medley in 1989.

A WIN FOR THE WARRIORS — Sergeant Bluff-Luton is celebrating the school's first state title in the 4x800 relay and the defending champion was about the team the Warriors outran. With Easton Ritz running a strong second lap on the anchor, Sergeant Bluff-Luton won the Class 3A race easily in 7:58.68. Chase Mullenix of defending champion Atlantic brought the Trojans from eighth to fourth with a 1:55-flat anchor, but he was too far behind when he got the baton to seriously challenge Ritz.

FENSKE GIVES HIS SCHOOL A FIRST —Thanks to Noah Fenske, New Hampton has its first state champion in a field event. The University of Iowa football recruit won the Class 2A shot put with a throw of 60-1/4. Fenske's title comes after he won the shot put at the Drake Relays last month.

QUICK RECOVERY — Six months after undergoing surgery for a torn ACL, Jagger Gourley is a state champion. Gourley, a senior at Mediapolis, easily outran his competition to win the Class 2A title in the Class 2A 400. He finished second in the race last year, then tore up his knee in football this past fall.

IMPRESSIVE WIN FOR SCHWEDLER— Sergeant Bluff-Luton picked up its second championship of the day when Jorma Schwedler ran impressively to win the Class 3A 400. Schwedler, the defending champion in the 200, ran 48.74 to add the title in the 400 to his collection. He has qualified for the this year's finals in the 200 and also will be a contender in the 100.